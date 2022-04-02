Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to Start at Rs 17999 in India, Check Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is powered by an unnamed 5nm octa-core Exynos processor.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will start in India at Rs 17,999. It is an affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung.
  • The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate support.
  • The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will start in India at Rs 17,999. It is an affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung. If you are looking for a 5G device under Rs 20,000, this device could be an option to consider. It comes with a 5nm Exynos processor from Samsung and will boot on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Let’s see everything that this device has to offer to the users.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is powered by an unnamed 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung allows virtual RAM expansion by up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device with a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP shooter at the front.

The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There’s a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Users will have to purchase the charger externally by paying extra.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB+128GB, while the superior variant comes with 8GB+128GB with price tags of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499, respectively. Both the devices are currently available at introductory prices of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999.

It will be available in two colours options in India and will go on sale from April 8, 2022, via Samsung India and Amazon. Samsung is offering a Rs 2,000 discount to users purchasing the device via ICICI Bank credit card, and the device will also be available on no-cost EMI options as well as exchange discounts.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to Start at Rs 17999 in India, Check Details

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments