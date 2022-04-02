Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to Start at Rs 17999 in India, Check Details

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will start in India at Rs 17,999. It is an affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung. If you are looking for a 5G device under Rs 20,000, this device could be an option to consider. It comes with a 5nm Exynos processor from Samsung and will boot on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Let’s see everything that this device has to offer to the users.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is powered by an unnamed 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung allows virtual RAM expansion by up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device with a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP shooter at the front.

The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There’s a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Users will have to purchase the charger externally by paying extra.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB+128GB, while the superior variant comes with 8GB+128GB with price tags of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499, respectively. Both the devices are currently available at introductory prices of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999.

It will be available in two colours options in India and will go on sale from April 8, 2022, via Samsung India and Amazon. Samsung is offering a Rs 2,000 discount to users purchasing the device via ICICI Bank credit card, and the device will also be available on no-cost EMI options as well as exchange discounts.