Nothing Launcher Now Supports All Devices Running Android 11 and Above

Nothing, a fresh and exciting consumer electronics company, is all set to launch a new smartphone very soon. This will be the first smartphone from Nothing, and it will be interesting to see what the device will look like after all the promises from its founder Carl Pie.

A few days back, Nothing launched the Nothing launcher for select smartphones. But now, this launcher will also be available for all users owning a smartphone running Android 11 and above. What’s worth noting here is that Nothing’s launcher app might give users an idea about what the UI of Nothing phones would look like, but the actual OS and its design might be completely different.

Nothing Launcher Details and Should You Install It?

What’s Nothing really doing here is taking feedback from other Android device users about its launcher and its features. Note that the Nothing Launcher available on the Google Play Store is in its beta phase.

This means that you might not get a very stable experience with it. The app’s rating is 2.8, which is not an encouraging sign for the users to install it. At present, there isn’t a lot on the launcher that can help you customise the look of your device.

One of the reviews present on the Google Play Store says that it doesn’t look any different than a regular stock Android launcher. This might be true for the final version as well. Carl Pie, who played a major role in the growth of OnePlus, understands that users love a clean UI and a little bit of stock Android experience.

We will be testing the Nothing Launcher and will give you a detailed review of the same. The size of the application is 4.5MB which is fairly light and can be run on any device that has been updated to Android 11 and above.

For now, it is better that you avoid installing the launcher on your device.