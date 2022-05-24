Truecaller CEO Says TRAI Caller Display System Won’t be Competition

Truecaller, one of the most popular caller identification mobile applications in the world, is not worried about TRAI’s (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s) caller display system. The CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, said that TRAI’s initiative for caller identification is not a competition to Truecaller at all.

Mamedi said that Truecaller offers a complete range of services to its 310+ million monthly active users, which makes TRAI’s caller identification feature a non-threat for the company. In fact, Mamedi said that TRAI’s feature could be a catalyst for Truecaller’s growth.

Truecaller has the Most Monthly Active Users in India

In a press statement, Mamedi said that TRAI’s recent move to work on a caller identification mechanism could be a catalyst for the growth of Truecaller in India. For Truecaller, India is already the biggest market globally in terms of monthly active users. In November 2021, Truecaller had over 220 million active users in India, up by 178 million users in September.

TRAI’s system would leverage the KYC (know your customer) details available with the telecom operators to display the name of the caller. The regulatory body would also be rolling out a consultation paper for the same in the near future.

Mamedi said that TRAI’s caller identification mechanism would take years to be implemented. Until then, Truecaller would have become even bigger in size.

Mamedi’s words say a lot about the confidence that Truecaller has in its business. To be fair, what TRAI is indeed doing is just rolling out one of the features that Truecaller has to offer. Users who want to access a full range of Truecaller features won’t be too excited about the feature that TRAI has to offer.

Further, there will have to be a lot of talks around the legality of the system as it is crucial data that the mechanism will be accessing from the telecom operators. It will be interesting to see where things go for Truecaller in the future.