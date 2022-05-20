TRAI to Soon Start Working on KYC Based Caller Name Mechanism

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon start working on a new mechanism that will display the name (registered during KYC process) of the caller on the receiver’s phone. The regulatory body has already received a reference for the same from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and will soon start consultation.

According to a PTI report, the consultation for this mechanism will being in a few months. PD Vaghela, chairman, TRAI said that they will start working on this soon and the name as per KYC will appear when someone calls.

Mobile Calling Experience Will Become Safer for Indians

While it will take a bit of time for the consultation to start, it will make voice calling experience very safe for Indians. Since the official name as per KYC will be displayed, users will get to know who is calling them even when a call is from an unknown number.

It is worth noting that the telecom operators ask users to complete the KYC process before they issue a SIM card to them. With this mechanism, greater accuracy and transparency can be maintained which will lead to less mobile frauds.

Currently, there are a lot of unknowns about this mechanism. There’s also a whole legal factor which will surround this topic. There are already name identification applications such as Truecaller and more. But these apps are often not very accurate.

However, with the TRAI mechanism, if the name displayed will be extracted from the KYC data, it would mean much higher level of transparency. Again, TRAI has not even started consulting on the matter so nothing can be said about how this mechanism would finally work. But according to the TRAI chairman, the regulatory body would soon start consultation on the matter and build a mechanism around it.

Developments such as this would bring higher level of transparency and trust into the telecom services provided in India.