Truecaller Discontinues Call Recording Feature

Truecaller, a major and popular voice calling app used by millions of users has announced that it will be discontinuing the call recording feature. This is in line with the policies that Google has announced recently. For the unaware, Google said that it wouldn’t allow third-party applications to offer voice calling recording feature in Android smartphones from May 11. None of the voice call recording apps will work on Android devices from May 11.

Truecaller, which allowed users to record voice calls will be removing the feature from its app. Until now, the app was offering the recording feature for free to the users. But it will be removed from the app since it is not an in-built option offered with Android smartphones.

Google to Still Allow Voice Call Recording, but With In-Built System Only

Google is going to allow voice calling recording via pre-loaded and in-built feature only. This means that users will still be able to record voice calls, but not with third-party applications. There are many companies that offer their smartphones with voice calling recording feature pre-loaded in their default calling app.

According to a News18 report, the feature will be discontinued by Truecaller for its users. Regardless, users can still record voice calls by putting the device on loud speaker and using another phone to record to the conversation.

Google wants to promote privacy and give users the peace of mind that their calls aren’t recorded without their consent. Right now, the Google app which is pre-loaded on most smartphones for voice calling comes with a call recording feature but it announces to both or more parties on the call that the recording has started. This gives users the freedom to record calls but also keeps the privacy of everyone protected. This move from Google has had mixed reactions across the globe as some people are relieved while some are angry.