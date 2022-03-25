Truecaller Brings Urgent Messages, Revamped Smart SMS, and More With New Update

Truecaller, one of the largest caller identification applications in the world, has just rolled out a slew of new features for its users with a new update. Now users will get features such as urgent messages, revamped smart SMS, sharing of smart cards, and the ability to edit sent chat messages and set default views. According to an IANS report, the company calls these features a time-saver for today’s generation.

Urgent Messages Feature of Truecaller Explained

As mentioned above, with the new update, Truecaller is now also offering the Urgent Messages feature to its users. In simple words, the urgent message is a feature designed to grab the attention of the user the message is being sent to. It will get the receiver’s attention for time-sensitive or critical messages with a custom notification.

Whenever an urgent message is sent, it will pop up on the recipient’s screen with high visibility regardless of any other app being opened on the device. Further, the message won’t go until and unless the receiver has read it.

In addition to this, users will be able to set the default launch screen. Truecaller will give users the flexibility to choose the default appearance of the application when it is first launched. Users can simply long-press the messages or the calls tab and set it as the default view for when they launch the application on their smartphone.

Another exciting update is the ability to edit the already sent text in a chat. Users will now be able to make changes/edits to their texts even after the receiver has viewed them. This is something users get to do on Telegram, but not on WhatsApp. Note that edits can only be made on the Truecaller chat and not the SMS app of the smartphone.

Lastly, users can now share smart cards in the form of images so that anyone can read the information easily despite not having Truecaller.