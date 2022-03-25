Samsung Galaxy A23 India Price Revealed, Check Now

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy A23 4G smartphone in India very soon. Before the launch of the device, its pricing for India has already been revealed. The leak comes from Pricebaba and according to the report, there will be two memory variants of the smartphone in India. The base variant will come with 6GB of RAM and the superior variant will come with 8GB of RAM while both of them will come with 128GB of internal storage. Check the price of the device below.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G will start at Rs 19,499 in India for the base variant while the superior variant will be priced at Rs 20,999. Note that the official pricing hasn’t been revealed yet and this is just a leak from a credible source.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a teardrop notch, FHD+ resolution support, and a 60Hz refresh rate support.

For additional security, there might be a fingerprint scanner at the side of the device and the smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 on top. Further, the Galaxy A23 4G might pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A23 4G might come with an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. There might be a Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protecting the screen of the device.

There are rumours that Samsung might also launch the Galaxy A13 4G in India, which will be yet another affordable or budget device from the company.