Nothing Again Promises Something Fresh With the Upcoming Smartphone in India

Nothing, a new age consumer tech company, headed by Carl Pei, is all set to launch its first smartphone in India this summer. Just like its earphones, the company promises something new and exciting to the users with its smartphone. While the exact date and the details of the smartphone are not out yet, it will launch in India this summer.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, said the Nothing Phone (1) will not be for everyone but only for people who are design-conscious and tech-enthusiasts.

Nothing Phone (1) to Look Entirely Different from Other Smartphones

Sharma told IndiaTodayTech that Nothing Phone (1) would launch in India between July and August 2022 period.

Nothing is building a smartphone that will look entirely different from what consumers are very used to seeing. Sharma said that if you take any smartphone and remove the brand logo, most of them look the same.

However, with Nothing Phone (1), this will change. It will be really cool if Nothing can pull off a new sort of smartphone in the market. Nothing Phone (1) will run on Android OS with Nothing OS skin on top.

Hopefully, Pei’s team under his direction is executing another great OS like the OxygenOS when it launched.

Note that this device might not be for people who are looking for budget options. Sharma said that Nothing Phone (1) is a smartphone that is being built for delivering a powerful experience, an iconic design, and the best of Android to the users. Thus, it might not be very affordable.

Pei, during an event, said that Nothing is building an ecosystem of products that will be the “most compelling alternative” to Apple. This is something that Pei can execute as he has a lot of experience with building smartphones at OnePlus. Nothing Phone (1) should be a stock Android smartphone with a very powerful processor inside.