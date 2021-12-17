Truecaller Call Recording Feature Explained

The latest version of Truecaller that was released offers a lot of new features that users might not be aware of. These new features include call announce, ghost call and Video Caller ID among others. But one of the features that we are talking about in this article was earlier taken off the platform by the company for its Indian users. But now with the recent update, users will be able to once again access the call record feature. Let’s learn about the call record feature offered by Truecaller and some additional features below.

Call Recording Feature and More

The new features that were rolled out with the recent update also witnessed bringing back of call record feature. Recording a call on the Truecaller app is a very simple process. To begin with, users simply need to go to the setting menu on the app and then select accessibility. There they can click on the Truecaller Call Recording option. The toggle option will be available next to the ‘Use Truecaller Call Recording” and by turning it on users can record their calls on the app.

By simply following these steps, users can record their calls on the platform when the app is active in the background. In the same way, users can also disable the feature at any given point in time. It is to be noted that the caller ID platform doesn’t notify the users that their call is being recorded. So, if a user turns on the call recording option, the person on the other end of the call won’t be able to know that call is being recorded and vice versa. The recorded calls are saved in the phone storage and can be shared using any of the methods.

Other features were also rolled out with the last update on the app. One of these features allows users to add a short video on their caller ID using which friends and family of the users can be able to see a personalized video set by the user themselves whenever they connect on a call. Also using ghost calls, users can schedule a fake call to avoid scammers or just have fun with their known contacts.