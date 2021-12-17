Truecaller Call Recording Feature Explained

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

The new features that were rolled out with the recent update also witnessed bringing back of call record feature. Recording a call on the Truecaller app is a very simple process. To begin with, users simply need to go to the setting menu on the app and then select accessibility. There they can click on the Truecaller Call Recording option.

Highlights

  • The toggle option will be available next to the ‘Use Truecaller Call Recording” and by turning it on users can record their calls on the app.
  • It is to be noted that the caller ID platform doesn’t notify the users that their call is being recorded.
  • Also using ghost calls, users can schedule a fake call to avoid scammers.

Follow Us

Truecaller Call Record

The latest version of Truecaller that was released offers a lot of new features that users might not be aware of. These new features include call announce, ghost call and Video Caller ID among others. But one of the features that we are talking about in this article was earlier taken off the platform by the company for its Indian users. But now with the recent update, users will be able to once again access the call record feature. Let’s learn about the call record feature offered by Truecaller and some additional features below.

Call Recording Feature and More

The new features that were rolled out with the recent update also witnessed bringing back of call record feature. Recording a call on the Truecaller app is a very simple process. To begin with, users simply need to go to the setting menu on the app and then select accessibility. There they can click on the Truecaller Call Recording option. The toggle option will be available next to the ‘Use Truecaller Call Recording” and by turning it on users can record their calls on the app.

By simply following these steps, users can record their calls on the platform when the app is active in the background. In the same way, users can also disable the feature at any given point in time. It is to be noted that the caller ID platform doesn’t notify the users that their call is being recorded. So, if a user turns on the call recording option, the person on the other end of the call won’t be able to know that call is being recorded and vice versa. The recorded calls are saved in the phone storage and can be shared using any of the methods.

Other features were also rolled out with the last update on the app. One of these features allows users to add a short video on their caller ID using which friends and family of the users can be able to see a personalized video set by the user themselves whenever they connect on a call. Also using ghost calls, users can schedule a fake call to avoid scammers or just have fun with their known contacts.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Truecaller Call Recording Feature Explained

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments