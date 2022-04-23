Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Officially Launched in India at Rs 1,499

The Indian audio products manufacturer Boult has officially introduced its all-new AirBass ProBuds in the country. The latest TWS earbuds from the company come with a number of features including Environmental Noise Cancellation and more. The newly launched device is a budget offering from the company and joins the portfolio of truly wireless earphones that the brand has to offer. Mentioned below are the specifications and price details of the new AirBass ProBuds.

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Specifications

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds have been launched with a design that is quite similar to Apple’s AirPods Gen 2. Instead of in-ear type. AirBass ProBuds has been launched with an on-ear type design. For the body of the new earbuds, the company has used high-quality ABS plastic. The wearable also features a shell that protects the earbuds from water and sweat. There is also the company’s branding on the stem of the earbuds.

The latest addition to the company’s TWS portfolio – the AirBass ProBuds come with a quad microphone setup that offers Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature. ENC tends to block any external noise to provide a better audio experience. The audio product also comes with a touch sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. Users can not only Play/Pause the music and skip to the next or previous track but can also easily answer calls and access Google voice assistant with touch controls.

As far as the battery life of the device is considered, the earbuds offer a total of 24 hours of playback time and come with fast charging. The company claims that the earbuds can offer 100 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of quick charge whereas you can get six hours of playback on a single charge. The Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds come with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances and offer charging via a USB Type-C Port.

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Price

The all-new Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds has been launched at a price tag of Rs 1,499 and will be available for purchase in Black and White colour options. The device can be purchased from Amazon India and Boult Audio’s official website.