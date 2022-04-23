Realme GT 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which is Better?

The popular smartphone maker Realme launched its latest Realme GT 2 smartphone in India yesterday. The smartphone comes with a price tag which is quite similar to that of the OnePlus Nord 2 that was launched last year. Both devices are a good option when it comes to premium smartphones under Rs 35,000. Mentioned below is a comparison between Realme GT 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 to see which smartphone is a better option to go for.

Realme GT 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Display

Realme GT 2 has been launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for 1300nits of maximum brightness that offers up to up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 2, on the other hand, comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Hence, the latest device from Realme has a slight advantage as it offers a better refresh rate.

Realme GT 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Performance

Realme GT 2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI on top of it.

OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and operates on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3.

Not only Nord 2 has an older version of the Android but the chipset also lacks a bit when it comes to performance in comparison to Snapdragon 888.

Realme GT 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Camera Specifications

Realme GT 2 has been launched with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The device features a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 50MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the device features a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Battery and Price

Realme GT 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 66W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can be charged completely in just 33 minutes. Realme GT 2 has been launched in two storage options –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999

In the battery department, the Nord 2 comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. The company advertisement says that the device can charge from 1% to 100% in just 30 minutes. OnePlus Nord 2 comes in three variants –

6GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 29,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 34,999