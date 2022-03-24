iPhone 15 Pro Will be a Game Changer if This is True

Apple’s expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the second half of 2023. While it is still some time left for the iPhone 14 series to become a reality, people are already talking about the iPhone 15. With every new generation of iPhone, Apple does something that it has never before. Next year, with the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple might do something that the users have been desperately waiting for.

iPhone 15 Pro Might Come With a Camera Under Display

Right now, because of the front camera, Apple has to keep the ugly notch on the top of the display. To solve that issue, Apple might place the front camera under the display of the iPhone 15 Pro. The development comes from an Elec report which says that iPhone 15 Pro might come with an under-display (UD) solution for the front camera to offer more screen real estate to the users.

In real terms, if this happens, it would be a game-changer. As per the report from the publication, Samsung and OTI Lumionics are working together to develop a new generation of UD camera. Note that this UD camera might first arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold5 next year and then later with the iPhone 15 Pro.

This would be a revolution for the entire smartphone industry, which currently offers either a notch or a punch-hole cutout in the front, which houses the selfie camera. Neither looks any better. But with an under-display solution, users will be able to get a device that has complete glass at the front.

It will certainly be a sight to behold. But as is the case with any new technology, the UD solution will have its own share of problems. Such as, when the screen cracks, will it also affect the camera? Things like this and more might become a problem for the users. Regardless, since nothing has come from Apple yet, everything’s just a rumour.