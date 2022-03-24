Netplus Broadband Will Monitor Residential Wi-Fi Connections With Aprecomm Solutions

Netplus Broadband, a leading fiber internet service provider in India has selected Aprecomm solutions for remotely monitoring, managing Quality of Experience (QoE) and optimising the residential Wi-Fi connections. Netplus will leverage the Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) that solutions from Aprecomm bring to the table for simplifying the deployment process.

Note that Aprecomm’s technology will help Netplus with centralised vendor-agnostic CPE provisioning, management, and pro-active QoE measurement with actionable recommendations to improve the internet experience for its subscribers in their home/offices. Netplus will be rolling out this intelligent solution for customers living across 400+ cities in India.

Netplus Broadband Will be Able to Reduce Operating Costs With Aprecomm Solution

The focus of Netplus will be more on pro-active management of the services and the network with these solutions to take the customer experience to the next level. Further, Netplus will be able to reduce operating costs and improve customer satisfaction rapidly with the help of solutions from Aprecomm.