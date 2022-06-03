Vi VPN Extended Connect Is Here to Help With Secure Connectivity

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers VPN (Virtual Private Network) services through its B2B arm called Vi Business. Every enterprise that’s going digital today requires access to cloud services for storing data and accessing it conveniently through any location with internet connectivity. The concept of private networks has also become common as businesses rely on these networks for security by connecting them to the data centers, offices, branches and more.

But private networks can still be compromised. Note that the cloud service providers also have their data centers with which the enterprise’s private network might be connected to access data. Thus, in such scenarios, having a highly secure network is necessary for accessing files and processing communication.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a ‘Vi VPN Extended Connect’ service to enterprises with which the businesses/organisations can access cloud-hosted applications in a very secure manner.

What is Vi VPN Extended Connect?

It is basically a VPN service from Vi’s business arm, which will give your enterprise secure access to business applications hosted on the cloud provider’s data centres. The telco said that this “is achieved using our scalable and high-speed MPLS VPN connectivity via a robust network.”

Enterprises can connect to Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Data Centers over highly redundant, dual MPLS VPN connections.

Why Choose Vi VPN Extended Connect?

Enterprises should choose Vi VPN Extended Connect because of three reasons – a) the solution/product helps in preventing security breaches while accessing online cloud applications; b) enterprises can easily run VRF, Quality of Services (QoS), and traffic prioritisation features on the internet, and c) enterprises can accelerate cloud adoption through a corporate MPLS network that extends to the cloud.

The solution will keep the data of the enterprises completely secure, and it is powered by a 24 x 7 Network Operations Center that monitors and maintains the health of the network.