Vi Cloud Telephony Solutions Offers Tons of Benefits to Enterprises

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers Cloud Telephony solutions to enterprises through its B2B arm called Vi Business. The telco offers it as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Enterprises can get a lot of benefits from Vi Telephony Solutions if they engage with their customers at scale and on a regular basis. Here is what you should about this service from Vodafone Idea.

Vi Cloud Telephony Solutions, Why Should an Enterprise Choose This?

With this solution from Vi, enterprises can focus on the core business areas by automating various processes using voice and SMS as communication channels. Further, the solution would enable seamless customer interactions. Further, this solution is built on a cloud-based model instead of a voice-hosting infrastructure.

Note that there are multiple variants of Vi Cloud Telephony solutions. Enterprises can get a single contact number for their customers for sales enquiries, service requests and complaints. Further, enterprises can record and monitor all calls to effectively manage attended or missed calls. There’s so much more that enterprises can do with the Cloud Telephony solutions offered by Vi.

The main features of Vi Cloud Telephony Solutions are that the offering is completely based on an OpEx model. Enterprises can choose from 10-digit and 1800 series numbers for their business. Further, an omnichannel experience for SMS and voice on the same 10-digit access number can be provided. The solution from Vi also supports customised and secure API integration with enterprise applications.

Businesses don’t need to worry about hardware maintenance and obsolescence of voice infrastructure once they get the cloud telephony solution from a third party. It is a very highly scalable solution at minimal costs. Businesses also get the ownership of the access number with Vi’s Cloud Telephony solutions.

Interested enterprises can visit Vi Business and contact the sales team of the telco to get more information about the cost of the services.