Bharti Airtel Acquires Stake in Cnergee Technologies, a Cloud Network Solutions Company

Bharti Airtel has just announced a strategic stake acquisition in Cnergee Technologies, a cloud network solutions company. The telco has made the move to prepare itself better for offering the network as a service once it launches 5G in India. Bharti Airtel has acquired a stake in Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Cnergee Technologies is a technology company based out of Navi Mumbai and specialises in integrated networking solutions over the cloud for businesses of all sizes. Cnergee Technologies has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for NaaS (Network as a Service), which can be deployed at scale. This enables enterprises to leverage zero-touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real-time analytics to improve business performance.

Airtel’s NaaS Proposition to Sharpen Post Stake Acquisition in Cnergee Technologies

Bharti Airtel’s acquisition in Cnergee Technologies will help it in sharpening its NaaS proposition to the Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) in India. SMBs are expected to shift to cloud-based applications in the future over 5G networks.

Bharti Airtel already offers a wide range of products and services to SMBs under its B2B arm, Airtel Business and has an unmatched distribution network across the country.

Since businesses are looking for more and more hybrid work models, the demand for Work From Home (WFH) solutions is rising by the day. With the strategic acquisition in Cnergee Technologies and its advanced technologies, Bharti Airtel would be able to boost its WFH solutions aggressively as well.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, said Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through its world-class NaaS platform.

Chitkara said that Airtel is looking forward to deploying the ‘Made in India’ solutions at a scale of Cnergee Technologies in the fast-growing NaaS market in India. This acquisition will further strengthen the chances of Bharti Airtel to grow its enterprise business in the country.