Vodafone Idea Added New Users in These Circles in February

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, added new wireless subscribers in select circles of the country in February 2022. These circles included Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and UP East circle.

In Mumbai, Vi added the highest number of wireless subscribers between December 2021 to February 2022. The total number of users added by Vi in the Mumbai circle for the above mentioned period is 2,58,722. As of February 2022, the overall subscriber base of Vi in Mumbai stood at 1,18,46,621, with a market share of 34.62%, more than any other telecom operator.

In Gujarat, the telco added 77,322 (January and February 2022 combined) users, taking its total subscriber base in the circle to 2,38,67,662. In terms of subscribers, Vi is the second-largest telecom operator in the Gujarat circle, with a market share of 35.63%.

Check the table below to understand the total number of subscribers Vi has in each of these circles.

Key Things to Note

First of all, the data in the table above has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In Maharashtra and Goa circle, Vi is the second-largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber count. Both in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, even though the overall number of wireless subscribers fell, Vi added new users. In Haryana, Vi was the second-largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers.

However, the telco’s overall subscriber base fell by 1.53 million users. Vodafone Idea (Vi) hasn’t added new users for a long-time now, and the telco needs to address that issue by increasing capex to improve 4G network performance.

Vi’s active subscriber percentage is also behind Reliance Jio’s figures now. While the telco is doing good in some circles, there’s a need for addressing the business issues in a lot of other states, which are not mentioned above in the table.

Vi had a total of 225.89 million active wireless users during February 2022, which was the lowest amongst the private telecom operators.