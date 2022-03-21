Airtel Business Revenues to Grow as Demand for 5G Led Enterprise Services Increase

Bharti Airtel’s B2B unit, Airtel Business, is going to see an increase in demand for enterprise services as 5G networks proliferate in the country. With the power of 5G, use cases such as network slicing, remote healthcare, modernised mining, private networks, smart manufacturing, smart logistics, and more will be possible.

As India scales towards the digital future, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel – Airtel Business will benefit from it a ton. Enterprises will seek services that Airtel Business provides more heavily. A significant chunk of Airtel’s total revenue comes from Airtel Business.

This will only grow as 5G arrives. 5G networks are expected to be in heavy demand from enterprises.

What Does Airtel Business Offer to the Customers?

Airtel Business has a plethora of services under its offerings. There’s a data center business operated by the telco’s subsidiary, Nxtra. Then, Airtel Business also offers VoIP, MPLS, SIP trucking, IoT, cloud, and more services.

India’s startup ecosystem, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), is growing aggressively. All of these companies require a seamless and trustworthy partner to offer them digital products and services to scale their business at a reasonable cost.

When the revenues of Airtel Business grows, it would further put the company in a better position compared to its competitors. Even Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers B2B services in India. However, from the brand positioning and market value, Airtel’s a far more premium choice for the enterprise clients.

SMSEs, startups as well as large multinationals can contact Airtel Business for digital solutions to solve their business problems. The company has a dedicated sales team to boost the presence of Airtel Business in all the parts of the country.

As mentioned above, there are multiple products offered by the company, and enterprises can also request the telco for customisation in services for fulfilling business needs. This company’s valuation will certainly go up as its enterprise business scales.