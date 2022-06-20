Airtel IQ Enables Enterprises to Deliver Unparalleled Customer Engagement

For a business, it is all about how well you can drive customer engagement. But it can be a costly affair to train a large number of humans manually and then keep them on payroll to sometimes solve a problem that can be done via automatic methods such as chatbots and more. As businesses scale digitally, consumers want solutions at their feet in no time through their smartphones/electronic gadgets. Thus, Bharti Airtel’s B2B arm, Airtel Business, offers a service called Airtel IQ, which is the world’s first network-integrated CPaaS ecosystem designed for driving customer engagement.

What is Airtel IQ?

Airtel IQ is a unified cloud communications platform that enables businesses to deliver unparalleled customer engagement across SMS, WhatsApp, voice, and video channels programmatically with very less investment required compared to traditional methods.

Some of the companies which are leveraging Airtel IQ are Swiggy, Havells, Rapido, Urban Company, Trade India, Delhivery and more.

Bharti Airtel claims that by using Airtel IQ, brands/enterprises can decrease their marketing spends by about 50%. In addition to this, the call answer rates also increase by 10%. Airtel also said that there’s a 30% upliftment in customer sales and a 10% decrease in sales.

There are multiple segments inside Airtel IQ. These segments include IQ Voice, IQ Contact Centre, IQ Messaging, and IQ Video.

With IQ Voice, Airtel helps enterprises/brands build a high-quality voice engagement with their customers. Businesses can enhance customer interactions with features such as IVR solutions, call masking, click-to-call, and more.

The IQ Contact Centre solutions are more geared towards reimagining the customer and agent experience without any major hassle. Brands can get access to important tools such as conversation analyser, customised dashboards, and more.

With IQ Message, Airtel Business helps enterprises in building a perfect consumer experience by interacting with them on their preferred messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

Airtel IQ Video is, of course, geared more towards delivering a seamless video experience to the consumers.

You can reach out to the experts in Bharti Airtel to get more information about these services.