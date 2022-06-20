Realme Narzo 50i Prime Expected to Launch on June 22

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the company’s next entry-level handset. Realme released the Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G smartphones in India last month. The price, launch date, major characteristics, and colour options for the device have been leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. The smartphone is expected to be priced under USD 100 (approximately Rs 7,800) and will be the cheapest Realme phone this year. The company is aggressively pursuing the entry-level smartphone category with this pricing point. Let’s take a peek at the impending new device from the Realme.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications and more

According to a 91mobiles report, a 5,000mAh battery unit will power the smartphone. Not only that, but the Realme Narzo 50i Prime includes a single rear camera and a selfie camera hidden behind a waterdrop notch on the front. The device will be available in two memory and storage configurations: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. It will have a thickness of 8.48mm, weigh 181 grams, and accommodate dual SIM cards.

The smartphone has a volume rocker and a power button on the right side, and a SIM tray on the left. The back panel is textured and features vertical strips. Apart from a heavy chin at the bottom and a water drop notch for the selfie camera, the device has a thin bezel display. On the back of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a square camera island with a circular single camera, LED flash, and Narzo branding.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price

The smartphone will be unveiled on June 22nd. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime would be available for less than USD 100 ( which is roughly around Rs 7,800) in the entry-level sector. The device, according to the source will be the company’s most cheap smartphone this year. Not only that the Realme Narzo 50i will be available in two colour options including Black and Green colour.