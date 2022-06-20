ColorOS 13 Public Beta Expected to Come Early in August

Digital Chat Station, a digital blogger, shared a screenshot of a new ColorOS 13 x Android 13 interface today. A lot of enhancements are included in the new UI. ColorOS 13 permits the creation of enormous nine-square-grid folders, according to the screenshots, and you may access the programme with a single click. Furthermore, ColorOS 13 supports more widgets that may be pinned to the home screen. Oppo held a developer conference in China a few weeks ago to reveal details about the impending ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Let’s take a closer look at the new software upgrade.

More about the ColorOS 13

A few hours ago, Digital Chat Station released two Weibo posts about the ColorOS 13. The one with the screenshots has been taken down; however, the one with the beta timeline details is still up and running. Fortunately, Chinese media outlets such as ITHome reported on the leak before the photographs were removed. ColorOs 13 will improve folders and widgets, according to screenshots.

On the home screen, users will be able to enlarge the folder size. This allows you to open apps fast by tapping their icons from outside the folder.

The upcoming software update’s system UX design is more hydrogen OS-like, and OnePlus owners should recognise some of the characteristics. According to blogger Digital Chat Station, the ColorOS 13 internal test system has substantially higher background retention rather than the previous version.

ColorOS 13 will be released as public data in early August. To avoid disrupting the use of public beta users, developers must complete the adaption and release before this. Previously, digital blogger @DigitalChatStation shared a screenshot of what he claimed to be ColorOS x Android 13 and stated that it is currently only the setting interface UI that has been fine-tuned, and the new underlying features include better privacy protection, animation smoothness, application flow, among other things.