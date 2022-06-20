iQOO Z5 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Differences You Should Know

The analysis is based on the smartphones launched on the same chipset and scored based on 0-100% points. The similarity/uniqueness indicator analysis is a statistical driven analysis of the various parameters of smartphones; no incorporation of experience-related exposure into the calculation.

There are nine parameters on which the similarity/uniqueness analysis was done between iQOO Z5 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro 5G; out of nine, three parameters are 100% similar. Those parameters are camera, processor, and connectivity which means there was no innovation added or done on those parameters of both the smartphones, and only on six parameters some degree of innovation/changes had done and added on both the smartphones and the parameters on which changes are done are display, battery, storage, design, launch price, and launch price vs current price.

Apart from launch price, the display parameter is the one that has the maximum percentage of uniqueness, which shows that after the launch of iQOO Z5 5G, iQOO was more focused and innovative on the display parameter of Z6 Pro 5G. iQOO launched Z6 Pro 5G model at a slightly higher price than the iQOO Z5 5G.

The analysis shows that the iQOO Z5 5G, which was launched in September 2021, and iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in April 2022, both the smartphones have the same chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, and these two smartphones utilised the chipset in their own ways. In overall similarity/uniqueness indicator analysis, both the smartphones have 58% of the specification in the same way as each other, and 42% of the specification have their unique USP.

There is a seven-month of launch gap between the two. The launch price is 100% unique means that they launched at different price points, but all the smartphone models are between Rs 20k to Rs 30k price point.