Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Which Cost in Four Figures

Bharti Airtel has a series of prepaid plans you can choose from. The interesting thing about the plans from Airtel is that through their price, they try to convey that Airtel is the “premium” player in the market. In simple words, Airtel wants customers who are happy to pay more and boost its revenues. Airtel has three prepaid plans meant for users looking for very long-term options. The thing about these plans is that they cost four figures. Let’s see what they are all about.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1799 plan is the most affordable four figures prepaid plan for the consumers. It comes with a long-term validity of one year or 365 days and offers consumers 24GB of data in total with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan are – free Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan

This is the second four figures prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel. With the Rs 2999 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also carries a total validity of 365 days. The Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan are the same as what users get with the Rs 1799 prepaid plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3359 Prepaid Plan

This is the most expensive prepaid plan currently on offer from Bharti Airtel. The Rs 3359 prepaid plan doesn’t only come with a long-term benefit ample of data, but it also offers users a major OTT (Over-The-Top) benefit. Users get 2.5GB of daily data with this plan, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. The OTT benefit bundled with the Rs 3359 plan from Airtel is the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included, which are the same as what users get with the above plans.