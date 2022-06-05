Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 With 56 Days Validity and Airtel Thanks Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has a ton of options for users looking for a medium-term plan. Now, you may look at the medium-term plan as a plan with around 90 days of validity. But then there are also 56 days plans. These are not exactly short-term plans and are not entirely medium-term validity plans either. However, these plans carry slightly more utility than a short-term plan (30 days or less) and are economical compared to the 90 days or medium-term plans. Thus, these could be great options for people with a tight budget.

Today, we are looking at a Bharti Airtel prepaid plan that is priced under Rs 500 and comes with 56 days of validity. The special thing about this plan is that it will offer users sufficient data amongst other essential benefits, but it also bundles Airtel Thanks benefits for the users.

Bharti Airtel Best Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 With 56 Days Validity

The plan from Bharti Airtel that we are talking about here comes for Rs 479 (inclusive of taxes). This plan carries a total validity of 56 days. Further, with this plan, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

But the list of benefits that the Rs 479 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers doesn’t end here. As mentioned above, users will also be entitled to get Airtel Thanks benefits. These benefits include – Apollo 24 | 7 Circle for three months at no cost, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and free access to Wynk Music.

Note that for claiming the Airtel Thanks benefits, users will have to go on and download the Airtel Thanks app on their device and login in with their registered Bharti Airtel number. This is definitely a noteworthy prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel under Rs 500. The additional benefits make it a valuable offer for users. Some of the other Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with other plans are also OTT benefits.