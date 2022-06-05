5G Readiness Rank of Smartphones Launched in May 2022 in India

The analysis is based on the 5G smartphones launched in May 2022 and scored on the basis of 0-100 points. The list/analysis includes multiple devices such as Vivo X80 Pro, Motorola Moto Edge 30, and more. Take a look at the data below.

Insights

– Vivo X80 Pro, which was launched in May 2022, has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the 5G readiness ranking analysis. The smartphone is provided with eight 5G NR Mid Band (1-6 GHz). Apart from that, it also covers all the 5G NR operating bands lying in the Low band (<1 GHz). It also covers one PCS, lower SMH, and S-band. Vivo used Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in this smartphone, comes with sole variant 12GB/256GB, and is above the Rs 80k price segment.

– 2nd spot was taken by Motorola Moto Edge 30. It covers all the Low (<1 GHz) 5G NR band and seven 5G NR Mid (1-6 GHz) bands and secured a 95 score. It also covers PCS and S-band. Moto Edge 30 equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus comes with two variants, 6GB/128 GB and 8GB/128 GB; both are above the Rs 50k price segment.

– Vivo X80 scored 89 and took 3rd spot in the 5G readiness ranking analysis. The smartphone is furnished with three low (<1 GHz) 5G NR operating bands and seven 5G NR Mid (1-6 GHz) bands, which also cover S-band. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and comes with two variants, 8GB/128 GB and 12GB/256 GB, and is above the Rs 50k price segment.

– Realme Narzo 50 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G are the two smartphones that scored 72 in the 5G readiness ranking analysis and secured 4th rank. Realme Narzo 50 5G furnished three low (<1 GHz) 5G NR operating bands, four 5G NR Mid (1-6 GHz) bands, and it is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and comes with three variants 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128 GB and the models are below the 20k price segment. Vivo T1 Pro 5G furnished two low (<1 GHz) 5G NR operating bands and five 5G NR Mid (1-6 GHz) bands; it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and comes with two variants, 6GB/128 GB and 8GB/128 GB, and the models are below the Rs 25k price segment. Both the smartphones do not cover any other 5G NR operating bands.

– Realme launched one more 5G smartphone, Narzo 50 Pro 5G, which scored 59 in the analysis and ranked 5th in the analysis. It is furnished with only one low (<1 GHz) 5G NR operating band and four 5G NR Mid (1-6 GHz) bands. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 920, comes with two variants, 6GB/128 GB and 8GB/256 GB, and is below the Rs 25k price segment.

– In May, iQoo launched the only 5G model Neo 6 5G with two storage variants above the Rs 30k price segment, and it scored the 51 in the analysis and ranked 6th, and it’s all the 5G NR operating bands lie under mid-band (1-6 GHz) equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.