Netplus Broadband to Expand Aggressively in Rural Areas this FY

Netplus Broadband, a private internet service provider (ISP), is going to aggressively push its network services in the rural parts of India. The company has earmarked Rs 300 crore for this FY’s (Financial Year’s) capex, and out of this, a large part of the money will be spent on expanding in rural areas of India. Prem Ojha, Netplus Broadband and Fastway Group CEO, told PTI that apart from laying down fiber and setting up network equipment, the company will also be working with the state-owned Bharat Broadband Network (BBNL) to use its fiber coverage in the rural areas. This partnership will certainly add value for both the companies/organisations.

Approximately Rs 240 Crore Will be Spent by Netplus Broadband for Covering Rural Areas

Netplus Broadband said that it will be spending about 75% to 80% of its planned capex (Rs 300 crore in total) on the expansion of the network in rural areas

of India. The amount would come near to Rs 240 crore if the company follows up with its statements.

This move will help Netplus establish its brand in the rural parts of the country. But the company will certainly get tough competition from other private ISPs such as Reliance Jio’s JioFiber and Bharti Airtel owned Airtel Xstream Fiber.

It is worth noting that Netplus claims to be already providing service in over 3000 villages of Punjab and over 400 cities in India.

Ojha told the press agency that this year Netplus plans to cover almost 12,500 villages. That is an ambitious goal which, if achieved, will help greatly with the digital India initiative of the central government. The company has plans to go aggressive in states such as Himachal Pradesh.

In terms of the customer base, Netplus Broadband is estimating to grow users by 7 to 8 lakh this FY and over 1 million in the next FY. The company wants to be one of the top five broadband players in the country.