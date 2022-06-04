Bharti Airtel Most Budget Friendly Prepaid Plans Which Also Offer Texting Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has been in the focus of the investors and analysts because of its good performance and positive outlook toward business growth. The telco has already managed to reach very near its short-term average revenue per user (ARPU) goal of Rs 200. But in a few months, there will be another tariff hike to boost the ARPU and overall revenues. Thus, before that happens, let’s take a look at the most budget-friendly prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel, which also offer texting benefits to the users.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Texting or SMS Benefits, Which Are Also Very Budget/Pocket Friendly

The first plan that will make its entry to this list will be the ‘Smart Recharge’ plan offered for Rs 99 only. This plan earlier used to come for Rs 79. But after the prepaid tariff hikes in November 2021, the cost of the Rs 79 plan went up to Rs 99 while the benefits remained the same.

With the Rs 99 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel, users get Rs 99 worth of talktime, 200MB of data with a total validity of 28 days. SMS benefits are offered with this plan, but they cost users Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

The next two plans on the list are the Rs 155 and the Rs 179 plans, which offer 1GB and 2GB of data. Both plans will offer users unlimited voice calling. The Rs 155 plan comes with a total validity of 24 days, while the Rs 179 plan comes with a total validity of 28 days. The SMS benefit is the same for both plans, which is users get a total of 300 SMS with either of these plans. In addition to these benefits, users can also claim some additional ones from Airtel Thanks.

These are the prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel under Rs 200 and hence are in the affordable category for most, which offer SMS benefits to the users. People who rely too much on voice calling should instead go for the Rs 155 or the Rs 179 plan. The Rs 99 plan can act as a good tool to keep the secondary SIM active for users.