ACT Fibernet Powered 200+ Wi-Fi Hotspots Launched by Tamil Nadu Govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday launched a total of 224 public Wi-Fi hotspots in Chennai. All the Wi-Fi hotspots are powered by ACT Fibernet, a leading internet service provider (ISP) in the country. The Wi-Fi hotspots were launched in the presence of Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin, Member of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly and Youth Secretary, DMK and Mr Sandeep Gupta, Chief Operation Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, along with the other dignitaries and officials.

ACT SmartFiber Technology Has been Used for Wi-Fi Hotspots

The Wi-Fi hotspots are powered by ACT SmartFiber Technology which will help with ensuring a safe internet experience for the public. With these Wi-Fi hotspots, people in Chennai will be able to seamlessly communicate with their loved ones and colleagues over the internet.

ACT is the perfect partner for the Tamil Nadu government for this initiative as it was acknowledged by Ookla as the fastest and most consistent wired broadband network provider in Chennai.

Users Will Get Free Internet

Users in Chennai will be able to get free internet with these Wi-Fi hotspots. First of all, users will have to login through the ACT Free Wi-Fi portal with their phone number and enter the OTP (One-Time-Password) they get on their device to authenticate the login. Then, users can use the internet from these Wi-Fi hotspots without any cost for the first 45 minutes at 20 Mbps speed and a 1GB data limit.

The hotspots have been installed in the following areas – Corporation Parks, Amma Canteens, T-Nagar Smart City, Triplicane, Royapettai, Napier Park/May Day Park and Ratna Café junction for easy access.

This is a great opportunity for people to get access to the internet who can’t afford to recharge with daily data packs. It is also in line with the Digital India vision of the Modi government. The need for digital inclusion has gone up, and everyone should be able to access the internet and connectivity to not be at a disadvantage over people who already have internet access.