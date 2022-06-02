Reliance Jio Cuts Price of JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh by Rs 16,000

Reliance Jio has cut the price of its JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 mesh by Rs 16,000. The JioExtender6 AX6600 comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 standard connectivity and can deliver up to 1 Gbps speed. Using the mesh router, users can expand the network capacity by four times. It also helps with increasing the range of the Wi-Fi network by covering the dark spots in your home.

The company has made no announcements regarding the price cut and has silently reduced the price of the mesh router. Let’s check out the new price of the JioExtender6 AX6600.

JioExtender6 AX6600 New Price in India

TelecomTalk had first reported on February 26, 2021, that Jio is offering the JioExtender6 AX6600 for Rs 25,999 through its website. Now, the company has reduced the price of the product from Rs 16,000 to Rs 9,999 only. The price cut is now visible to all customers across the country.

The mesh router comes with two-gigabit ethernet ports with 128MB Nand and 256MB RAM. It is powered by a quad-core processor and has eight high-performance internal antennas with high-power amplifiers.

Jio is offering the product with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and six months of warranty on the power adapter. The simple job of this mesh router from Reliance Jio is to fix the problems of dead spots (no Wi-Fi network zones) in your home. People will large homes have faced the problem of getting poor or no signal at all from their Wi-Fi network in certain areas of the house.

This Wi-Fi 6 capable mesh router from Jio could be a good deal right now as it is available for a massive discount, and users can purchase it directly from the website of the telco. Before placing the order, users will have to check availability for delivery in their pin-code, which can be done directly when placing the order through Jio’s website.