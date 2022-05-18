Wi-Fi 6E Routers Add New 6 GHz Band, Should You Upgrade

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

There are multiple things you need to consider before upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6E router. First of all, you need to see whether you need it in the first place. If your router is capable of delivering sufficient speed over the 5 GHz network band, you probably don’t need a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E routers are the next generation router technology that consumers will get to witness. With the presence of Wi-Fi 6E routers, a new 6 GHz band comes into play. This 6 GHz band is obviously capable of delivering faster speeds than the current 5 GHz band because of a simple reason – capacity.

However, Wi-Fi 6E is a technology that is yet to mature in the consumer market. Like every other Wi-Fi technology, the market will take its sweet time adopting Wi-Fi 6E technology widely. We are talking about years here, not months.

Wi-Fi 6E Routers, When Should You Upgrade?

There are multiple things you need to consider before upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6E router. First of all, you need to see whether you need it in the first place. If your router is capable of delivering sufficient speed over the 5 GHz network band, you probably don’t need a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Second, check whether you have devices in the first place that can support connectivity with 6 GHz bands. Because if you don’t own such devices, there’s no point in a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Wi-Fi 6E routers fall slightly in the more expensive end as well. So, budget is also something that you will have to keep in mind before going to purchase a Wi-Fi 6E router.

If you are a tech enthusiast, surely you can go for one. You might want to experience what that extra speed feels like. But for average users, Wi-Fi 6E routers aren’t an immediate need.

As I write this, millions of more Wi-Fi 6E supportive devices are making their way to the market. Look, we are still years from when we will see Wi-Fi 6E routers and supported devices in every corner of the world, but there’s no harm in being an early adopter to experience the power of next-generation Wi-Fi technologies.

There are multiple vendors in the market which are already selling such routers. You can look them up online.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

