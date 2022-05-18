Wi-Fi 6E Routers Add New 6 GHz Band, Should You Upgrade

Wi-Fi 6E routers are the next generation router technology that consumers will get to witness. With the presence of Wi-Fi 6E routers, a new 6 GHz band comes into play. This 6 GHz band is obviously capable of delivering faster speeds than the current 5 GHz band because of a simple reason – capacity.

However, Wi-Fi 6E is a technology that is yet to mature in the consumer market. Like every other Wi-Fi technology, the market will take its sweet time adopting Wi-Fi 6E technology widely. We are talking about years here, not months.

Wi-Fi 6E Routers, When Should You Upgrade?

There are multiple things you need to consider before upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6E router. First of all, you need to see whether you need it in the first place. If your router is capable of delivering sufficient speed over the 5 GHz network band, you probably don’t need a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Second, check whether you have devices in the first place that can support connectivity with 6 GHz bands. Because if you don’t own such devices, there’s no point in a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Wi-Fi 6E routers fall slightly in the more expensive end as well. So, budget is also something that you will have to keep in mind before going to purchase a Wi-Fi 6E router.

If you are a tech enthusiast, surely you can go for one. You might want to experience what that extra speed feels like. But for average users, Wi-Fi 6E routers aren’t an immediate need.

As I write this, millions of more Wi-Fi 6E supportive devices are making their way to the market. Look, we are still years from when we will see Wi-Fi 6E routers and supported devices in every corner of the world, but there’s no harm in being an early adopter to experience the power of next-generation Wi-Fi technologies.

There are multiple vendors in the market which are already selling such routers. You can look them up online.