Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Wi-Fi 6 Router Launched in India at an Introductory Offer Price

Huawei Consumer Business Group India has launched its new Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standards. The latest router from the company supposedly offers integration of the distinct chipset collaboration technologies by making use of the in-house built Gigahome Wi-Fi chipsets. Wi-Fi AX3 router from the company will compete with various other Wi-Fi 6 routers available in the market from brands such as Netgear and more. Let’s take a further look at the details of the new Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router.

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Router Features and Price

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router comes with financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards that enable users to experience an intuitive, lightning-fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times. The Wi-Fi router has been designed keeping in mind the connecting hub for Huawei’s 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy.

For those unaware, Wi-Fi 6 to harmonize with the high-speed internet networks so as to offer faster Wi-Fi speed with reliable connectivity. India is all set to roll out its 5G network this year and thus the latest router from Huawei has a lot of potential when it comes to high-speed connectivity and seamless networks.

The Vice-President of the consumer business group at Huawei India, Rishi Kishor Gupta in a statement said that the company is happy to introduce its latest range of Wi-Fi 6 routers in India that exemplify the deep understanding of 5G technologies. He informed that HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core routers are equipped with new-generation Wi-Fi standards offering consumers faster speed, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher power efficiency.

The VP further added that the company is looking to focus on extensive R&D and has heavily invested in developing a dedicated chipset for these routers. He said that these chipsets offer a combination of software and hardware eliminating more than 80% of problems relating to frame freezing, delays, and disconnections.

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999 as a limited period offer. The devices will be available for sale only through Flipkart and Amazon India.