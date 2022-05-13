Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Wi-Fi 6 Router Launched in India at an Introductory Offer Price

Reported by Anupam Sharma

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router comes with financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards that enable users to experience an intuitive, lightning-fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times. The Wi-Fi router has been designed keeping in mind the connecting hub for Huawei's 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy.

Highlights

  • Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router comes with financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards.
  • HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core routers are equipped with new-generation Wi-Fi standards.
  • Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999.

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Wi-Fi 6 Router

Huawei Consumer Business Group India has launched its new Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standards. The latest router from the company supposedly offers integration of the distinct chipset collaboration technologies by making use of the in-house built Gigahome Wi-Fi chipsets. Wi-Fi AX3 router from the company will compete with various other Wi-Fi 6 routers available in the market from brands such as Netgear and more. Let’s take a further look at the details of the new Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router.

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Router Features and Price

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router comes with financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards that enable users to experience an intuitive, lightning-fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times. The Wi-Fi router has been designed keeping in mind the connecting hub for Huawei’s 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy.

For those unaware, Wi-Fi 6 to harmonize with the high-speed internet networks so as to offer faster Wi-Fi speed with reliable connectivity. India is all set to roll out its 5G network this year and thus the latest router from Huawei has a lot of potential when it comes to high-speed connectivity and seamless networks.

The Vice-President of the consumer business group at Huawei India, Rishi Kishor Gupta in a statement said that the company is happy to introduce its latest range of Wi-Fi 6 routers in India that exemplify the deep understanding of 5G technologies. He informed that HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core routers are equipped with new-generation Wi-Fi standards offering consumers faster speed, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher power efficiency.

The VP further added that the company is looking to focus on extensive R&D and has heavily invested in developing a dedicated chipset for these routers. He said that these chipsets offer a combination of software and hardware eliminating more than 80% of problems relating to frame freezing, delays, and disconnections.

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 dual-core router has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999 as a limited period offer. The devices will be available for sale only through Flipkart and Amazon India.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core Wi-Fi 6 Router Launched in India at an Introductory Offer Price

