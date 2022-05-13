ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition and ZenBook 14 OLED Launched in India

The Taiwanese multinational consumer electronics manufacturer Asus has revealed its new ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition and ZenBook 14 OLED laptops in India. Both the devices have been previously launched globally and come with a number of flagship specs and features. Mentioned in the article are specifications and pricing details of the two new products from Asus for the Indian markets.

ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Features and Price

The all-new ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been launched with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800p OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and touch support. The display of the device is capable of covering 100% of DCI-P3, and 133% of sRGB, and it has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The colour accuracy on the laptop has been validated by Pantone. The device is capable of reaching 550nits of peak brightness and it also comes with a spaceship-inspired futuristic design on the outside.

Talking about what’s going under the hood, ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H with 14 cores and 20 threads. The laptop has been launched with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Even though the number pad is absent on the laptop, the touchpad of the device includes a virtual number pad.

The device also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED display on the lid which can display various animations, notifications, battery status, date and time, and user-customizable text. The laptop is also resistant to vibrations and extremely low or high temperatures which are in accordance with US Space System Command Standards (SMC-S-016A). The ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has a starting price of ?1,14,990 in India.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Specs and Price

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED laptop arrives with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED NanoEdge display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio along with 550nit of brightness. The laptop from Asus is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P or Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

The processor on the laptop is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes featuring 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD. The device features a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter along with stereo speakers and Smart AMP. ZenBook 14 OLED operates on the Windows 11 OS and is backed by a 75WHrs battery with 65W fast charging support.

The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED is priced at ?89,990 for the model powered by a Core i5 processor while the Core i7-powered model costs ?1,04,990 in India.