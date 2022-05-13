Reno7 Pro 5G Users to Receive ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 Update in India

The popular smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its Reno7 series of smartphones in India back in February which consisted of the Reno7 Pro 5G handset. The Reno7 Pro 5G was launched with Android 11 OS out of the box, however, the brand is now rolling out its ColorOS 12 update based on the latest Android 12 for users in India. Let’s take a look at what the users of the flagship smartphone from Oppo can expect with the new update.

All About the New Update

It is to be kept in mind that Oppo is releasing the ColorOS 12 based Android 12 update on a batch-by-batch basis. So, if you haven’t received the update yet, it might take some time to arrive. Users can check for the update on their Reno7 Pro 5G handset by going to the ‘software update’ under settings and checking for the ColorOS 12 version and selecting update.

To get the latest software version users to need to have the ColorOS 11 with target version C.03. installed on their Reno7 Pro 5G smartphone. The brand has informed that the users should back up important data before updating to avoid loss caused due to incompatibility or unforeseen circumstances. When the update is installed, the new OS will optimise the device on its own. In addition to these, Oppo has also made the users aware of some of the third-party apps that are not compatible with Android 12 and hence might face some issues.

Talking about the features of the new operating software, the ColorOS 12 comes with an Infinite Design concept that offers a clean, lightweight, and customisable user experience. The new software from Oppo comes with support for 67 global languages out of which 13 are major Indian languages.

The popular Material You allows users to change the theme of the system based on the colour of the wallpaper. Other notable features of the new software update include the Screen Translate option in the sidebar and the three-finger translation powered by Google Lens. As far as the security updates are considered, ColorOS 12 comes with features such as Privacy Dashboards, Microphone and Camera indicators, and more.