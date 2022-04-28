Android 13 Details You Should Know About

With every Android update, Google introduces a number of new and exciting features as well as software enhancements such as new Google Assistant features, animations, themes and more. The company recently rolled out its Android 12 update, however, a lot of smartphones are yet to receive the stable update. Meanwhile, Google has announced its next version – the Android 13 and as a matter of fact, Android 13 Beta 1 has already been rolled out. Let’s find out more.

Android 13 – When is it Arriving?

Like it does with every version, Google first released the developer preview after which three Beta versions have been scheduled before the stable version of the Android 13 is rolled out. The stable version of Android 13 is anticipated to arrive in the latter half of 2022. The first developer preview was released in February and the first Beta version was rolled out on Pixel devices on April 26.

If the original timeline is followed, we can expect the next Beta version of the Android 13 sometime in May and most likely at Google I/O 2022. The company’s schedule suggests that Beta 3 and 4 will be released in June and July and upon reaching stability, the stable version of the Android 13 will be rolled out in August 2022.

Android 13 – Prominent Features

• Photo Picker – Android 13 will bring in the Photo Picker feature which will allow users to share photos and videos securely with other apps.

• Quick Settings Tile – Android 13 will mark the introduction of a new tile placement API which will make it easier for users to discover and add tiles to Quick Settings

• Per-System App – Android 13 will bring this much-awaited feature which will allow users to use an app in a particular language without affecting the global system language of any other app’s language.

• Material You Design – Material You was introduced with Android 12 and with Android 13, the company is expanding Material You beyond Google’s app to all the icons.

• Switch Screen Resolution – With its Android 13 update, Google is bringing the ability to change screen resolution with Android 13. This option will be available under Display Settings.

There are a number of other features that the company will be introducing with its Android 13 update apart from these such as an Optimised experience for tablets, foldable smartphones, and Chromebooks, smart home control, MIDI 2.0 support and more. The Android 13 will be compatible with a number of smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Poco, Realme and other brands.