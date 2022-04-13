Samsung Galaxy M31 Gets Android 12 Update in India

Samsung is rolling out the Android-based One UI 4.1 OTA (over the air) update for the Galaxy M31 in India. Samsung has been pretty fast and consistent in rolling out new generation Android updates for its smartphone. The South Korean tech giant has been able to do that despite the plethora of smartphones it has under its portfolio. While at the same time, some of the major smartphone brands haven’t been able to roll out stable Android 12 update for their smartphones. Let’s see what’s new in the Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Android 12 Update Finally Arrives

As mentioned, Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12 update for the Galaxy M31 in India. The company is rolling out One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy M31, which is a stable version of the Android 12. Just last week, Samsung had rolled out the Android 12 update for the Galaxy M62 and the Galaxy A52 4G in India.

The Galaxy M31 is a mid-range smartphone from Samsung which launched back in mid-2020. It is worth noting that Samsung skipped rolling out the One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy M31 and instead gave the device One UI 4.1 directly. It was the same case with the Galaxy M62.

According to an XDA Developers report, the OTA update from Samsung carries the software version — M315FXXU2CVCE. Along with the Android 12 update, Samsung is also giving the device March 2022 security patch.

Samsung’s Android 12 skin is very different from what Google had rolled out for the Pixel 6 series. In every way, Samsung’s Android 12 is unique and gives users a proprietary feel when they engage with it. However, the features of the Android 12 update are quite the same, and Samsung is also allowing users to change the colours of the app icons and the theme in a very fashionable manner.

If you haven’t received the update for your Galaxy M31 smartphone yet, wait for a few days or just check in your settings. It is a staged rollout and thus might not arrive for everyone at the same time.