Android 12 based ColorOS 12 Rollout Timeline for Oppo Smartphones

Oppo will soon release ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 OS soon for more of its smartphones. The company has revealed the rollout timeline for both the official version and the beta version of the updates. Multiple devices from the company will get the beta version while some of them will also get the official version. Let’s see which device will get the official version and which one will get the beta version.

ColorOS 12 Beta Version Based on Android 12 Rollout Timeline (in Q2 2022)

Oppo said that from April 8, 2022, the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19s will start receiving the ColorOS 12 beta. Other smartphones including Oppo F17, Oppo A53 and Oppo Reno3 Pro will also receive the ColorOS 12 beta in April on the following dates – April 14, April 19, and April 26. From May 2022, the Oppo Reno7 5G, Reno 10x Zoom, and the Oppo A76 will also receive the ColorOS 12 beta update.

Let’s see the devices which will receive the official version of the update.

ColorOS 12 Official Version Based on Android 12 Rollout Timeline (in Q2 2022)

Oppo said that the ColorOS 12 is currently being rolled out for the following smartphones — Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, and Oppo A74 5G.

From April 25, 2022, Oppo said that Oppo A53s 5G is also going to receive the update. In May 2022, Oppo will finally roll out the official version of the update for Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G.

Users will get the over-the-air (OTA) update in a staged manner meaning some users will get the update before other users. Users can check for the updates by going to the settings on their devices and looking for software updates. The ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 brings a lot of changes to the overall UI of ColorOS and is an update worth looking at.