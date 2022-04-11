ZTE Ranked Number One in 2021 in PON ONT Market Share

ZTE Corporation, a major Chinese technology company, has been ranked number one in 2021 in PON (Passive Optical Network) ONT (Optical Network Terminal) devices market share. The data is shared by Dell’Oro Group in its report for Q4 2021, titled Broadband Access & Home Networking. This is a positive development for ZTE and shows the company’s commitment to offering new and best solutions to consumers for access broadband internet connection in their homes and offices.

ZTE Recently Released AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E 10 Gigabit-Capable Symmetric PON ONT

To support superfast broadband Internet speeds, ZTE recently released AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E 10 Gigabit-Capable Symmetric PON ONT. Besides this, ZTE’s ZXHN F8648P is the industry’s first PON ONT to pass the EasyMesh R3 certification. ZTE said that this router is well-positioned to lead the development of multi-access point (AP) home networking technology.

Note that ZTE had also launched ‘Mesh+’ solutions which combine mesh networking with Cloud Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, and Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) technologies for delivering an ultimate home connectivity experience.

ZTE is one of the leading companies in the Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) industry and closely follows market demands; and is committed to bringing superior smart home products to its customers.

The company has multiple PON ONT devices in its portfolio. Interested consumers can visit ZTE’s website. The company doesn’t sell directly in every major market; thus, you might have to get the product through a third-party channel.

In India, ZTE routers can be purchased directly via Flipkart, a major e-commerce website. The company started its operations in India in 1999 and now offers a wide line of products and services, which includes both wireline and wireless products.

There are other companies such as Xiaomi, TP-Link, DLink and more that also sell Wi-Fi routers in India and could be great options for consumers looking for connectivity solutions for their homes/offices.