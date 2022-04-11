OnePlus Announces New Launch Event for April 28, 2022

It hasn’t been long since the OnePlus 10 Pro arrived in India on March 31, 2022. Now, in a short duration after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch, the company has announced a new launch event for April 28, 2022. In the teaser poster released by OnePlus, truly wireless earbuds (TWS), as well as the rear structure of a smartphone is visible. Is OnePlus going to launch another affordable Nord series smartphone on April 28, 2022, no one knows. But from the TWS earphones on the teaser image, it can be strongly assumed that there’s a new audio gadget coming from OnePlus in India.

OnePlus Announces ‘More Power to You’ Event

OnePlus has announced that the theme of the event is ‘More Power to You’. The company in a statement said that this event “aims to further strengthen the brand’s commitment of empowering the community with faster-charging technology, design, and innovation.”

Will we see a 120W or 150W fast-charging supportive smartphone on April 28 from OnePlus? We hope so!

OnePlus is expected to make multiple product launches in 2022. This calendar year might be a new record for OnePlus launching the number of products in the Indian and global markets.

It might be entirely possible that any of the OnePlus 10 series smartphones could be unveiled at the upcoming event. There were also rumours that OnePlus is planning to launch a new OnePlus Ace smartphone in India which could be the OnePlus 10R rebranded.

The company hasn’t revealed any core details about the event or what products will be launched at it. But since the event is not far away, more leaks (both official and unofficial) might arrive for the products that might launch during the event.

The OnePlus 10 Pro which launched in India on March 31, 2022, has already gone on its first sale on April 5, 2022, in India. It is available in two memory variants with bank offers for providing discounts.