OnePlus Nord CE 5 First Look

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a very iPhone 16's Ultramarine like colour. It doesn't have the Plus Key like the OnePlus Nord 5. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has volume rockers and power button on the right.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 is soon going to launch in India.
  • The phone is going to launch on July 8, 2025.
  • There's a 7100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 80W fast-charging.

Follow Us

oneplus nord ce 5 first look (6)

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is soon going to launch in India. The phone is going to launch on July 8, 2025. The phone is going to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC. There's a 7100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 80W fast-charging. The phone has a 50MP primary Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS. The Live Photo feature with Ultra HDR will be present on the phone. There's LPDDR5X RAM on the phone. Let's take a look at the phone.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 5 to Feature 7100mAh Battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5 First Look Here

oneplus nord ce 5 first look (1) oneplus nord ce 5 first look (2) oneplus nord ce 5 first look (3) oneplus nord ce 5 first look (4) oneplus nord ce 5 first look (5)

OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a very iPhone 16's Ultramarine like colour. It doesn't have the Plus Key like the OnePlus Nord 5. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has volume rockers and power button on the right. The phone also features a Samsung S series like camera cutout at the rear. All in all, it looks premium too, just like the Nord 5.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 5 5G First Look

The finish is brilliant. It is not just premium in feel, but it also looks like it has a strong build. The Nord 5 series devices don't look cheap at all this year. The pricing of the Nord CE 5 will be interesting to follow. We expect it to fall between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for the base variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will launch soon in India. So stay tuned for the official details.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

For real ? ? ?

Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for…

Sujata :

Maybe airtel management is running vi as their puppet, who knows.

Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for…

Sujata :

aiyon again for some selected peanut circles. Well I take back my words - "It's a bad move to not…

Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for…

Sujata :

But still, people are happily leaving vi's network. VI need to make people happier I think.

Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for…

Sujata :

It's better to opt for JAV's (Jio/Airtel/Vi - JAV) 189/199 monthly plans, unlimited calls + 5x better calling and Data…

BSNL Revises Benefits of Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments