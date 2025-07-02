OnePlus Nord CE 5 is soon going to launch in India. The phone is going to launch on July 8, 2025. The phone is going to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC. There's a 7100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 80W fast-charging. The phone has a 50MP primary Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS. The Live Photo feature with Ultra HDR will be present on the phone. There's LPDDR5X RAM on the phone. Let's take a look at the phone.









OnePlus Nord CE 5 First Look Here

OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a very iPhone 16's Ultramarine like colour. It doesn't have the Plus Key like the OnePlus Nord 5. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has volume rockers and power button on the right. The phone also features a Samsung S series like camera cutout at the rear. All in all, it looks premium too, just like the Nord 5.

The finish is brilliant. It is not just premium in feel, but it also looks like it has a strong build. The Nord 5 series devices don't look cheap at all this year. The pricing of the Nord CE 5 will be interesting to follow. We expect it to fall between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for the base variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will launch soon in India. So stay tuned for the official details.