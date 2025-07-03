Airtel’s Three Prepaid Plans Loaded with OTT Benefits: Check Now

Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans. The variety in plans is kept to serve different needs of the consumers. Today, we will be looking at three prepaid plans of the operator that are loaded with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These plans have several major OTT platforms listed for the users to consume entertainment from. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 are all offered at no extra cost to the users. Let's quickly take a look at these plans to understand what makes them so special and unique.









Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Loaded with OTT

The first plan on the list is the Rs 1729 plan. The Rs 1729 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with a service validity of 84 days. So yes, it is definitely super expensive. However, it gives access to Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, Xstream Play Premium, and unlimited 5G data. There's free hellotunes bundled as well. The other benefits offered with the plan are 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 598 plan. With the Rs 598 plan from Airtel, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan is valid for 28 days only. The additional benefits of the plan are Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, Xstream Play Premium, and unlimited 5G data. Free hellotunes is bundled with this plan too.

Lastly, there's the Rs 279 prepaid plan with which users get 1GB of data for 1 month. However, this is data voucher and doesn't offer any service validity. The additional benefits of this plan are Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. These are the three plans that users get from Airtel that bundle plenty of OTT benefits for the users.