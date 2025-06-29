Airtel Offers Amazon Prime Lite with these Plans

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India is offering customers Amazon Prime Lite with two of its prepaid plans. These plans come at a higher cost than they used to a year back. This is because of the tariff hikes that were implemented by the telecom operators in July 2024. Amazon Prime Lite costs Rs 599 for three months and Rs 799 for an entire year. With the prepaid plans that we are talking about, users get Prime Lite for about three months, thus, saving them Rs 599 that they would have to spend separately otherwise.









Let's take a look at these plans and understand their cost.

Bharti Airtel Prime Lite Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 838 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 56 days. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription with this plan is also offered for 56 days only.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 1199 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 2.5GB of daily data as well. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day too. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription bundled with this plan is of 84 days.

It is worth noting that with both these plans, users get unlimited 5G data. The unlimited 5G data is offered to every customer of Airtel who recharges with a plan that bundles 2GB of daily data or more. The Prime Lite service from Amazon is good for people who want quick one day deliveries and ensure that they can also access Amazon's suite of applications/platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. But here, with the Prime Lite, users also have to see more ads.