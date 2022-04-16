Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Is Here – Intel Core i9-12900H, Secondary Screen and More

The Taiwanese multinational consumer electronic manufacturer Asus has revealed its new ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent onto space. This new special edition laptop comes with a lot of special features and specifications and has a very unique design as well. The device also features a secondary display on the lid displaying some cool animations and more. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and features of the new Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.

ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Features and Specs

The all-new ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been launched with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800p OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and touch support. The display of the device is capable of covering 100% of DCI-P3, and 133% of sRGB, and it has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The colour accuracy on the laptop has been validated by Pantone. The device is capable of reaching 550nits of peak brightness and it also comes with a spaceship-inspired futuristic design on the outside.

As mentioned above the device also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED display on the lid which can display various animations, notifications, battery status, date and time, and user-customizable text. The laptop is also resistant to vibrations and extremely low or high temperatures which are in accordance with US Space System Command Standards (SMC-S-016A).

Talking about what’s going under the hood, ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H with 14 cores and 20 threads. The laptop has been launched with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Even though the number pad is absent on the laptop, the touchpad of the device includes a virtual number pad.

Connectivity options on the device include Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. Asus has also provided a USB Type-A to RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet adapter in the box. The all-new Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has been launched with a price tag of $1,999 in the US and comes in “Zero-G Titanium” colour options. The device is already available for pre-order and shipping will likely commence from April 19.