Moto G52 Budget Smartphone Reportedly Arriving in India by the End of April

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola recently launched its latest budget offering Moto G52 in the European markets and according to a new report is planning to introduce it in the Indian markets by the end of April. The smartphone is the latest addition to the G-series devices and comes as a successor to the Moto G51 handset which was unveiled in select markets including India.

The report comes in from GSM Arena according to which Moto G52 is going to be launched in India very soon and most likely by the end of April. Moto G52 was launched in European markets with features and specs such as a Qualcomm chipset, triple rear camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate support on the display panel and more. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing details of the Moto G52.

Moto G52 Specifications

Moto G52 arrives with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The display panel of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Snapdragon 680 is one of the most popular processors in India that features in smartphones such as Redmi Note 11, Realme 9 4G, Redmi 10 and more. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX on top of Android. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box. The device is IP52-rated for water resistance. For the camera part, the Moto G52 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Moto G52 Price

Moto G52 is a budget 4G smartphone launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 249 which is roughly about Rs 20,600 for its solo 4GB RAM variant. The smartphone could be priced under Rs 20,000 in India as per the report.