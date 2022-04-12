Moto G52 Arrives with Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 680 Chipset – Specs and Price

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has launched its latest budget offering Moto G52. The smartphone is the latest addition to the G-series devices and comes as a successor to the Moto G51 handset which was unveiled in select markets. The device has been launched in Europe and is expected to launch in India as well. However, the company is yet to reveal any information on the Indian launch of the device. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the new Moto G52 smartphone.

Moto G52 Specifications

The newly launched Moto G52 arrives with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The display panel of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Snapdragon 680 is one of the most popular processors in India that features smartphones such as Redmi Note 11, Realme 9 4G, Redmi 10 and more. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX on top of Android. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box. The device is IP52-rated for water resistance. For the camera part, the Moto G52 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Moto G52 Price

Moto G52 is a budget 4G smartphone launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 249 which is roughly about Rs 20,600 for its base model with 4GB RAM. The device also comes with 6GB of RAM, however, price details for higher models are unknown at the moment.