Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Introduced in India: 28 Hour Battery Life, 12.4mm Drivers and More

The popular smartphone brand Oppo has also launched its Oppo Enco Air2 Pro truly wireless earbuds in India along with the Oppo F21 Pro series smartphones. The new Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes as a successor to the Oppo Enco Air2 TWS which was launched in India back in March and came with features like a 13.4mm dynamic driver setup, up to 24 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.2. With the Pro model, the brand is offering enhanced battery life as well as active noise cancellation. Let’s find out more.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Specifications

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro has been launched with a 12.4mm titanised diaphragm driver which is said to offer well-balanced sound. The audio device has an in-ear style design with a stem. The TWS earbuds from OnePlus will offer support for active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as AI Noise cancellation for calls. The device also features a transparent mode that allows users to stay aware of their surroundings.

Talking about the battery backup on the audio wearable, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes with a 43mAh battery unit whereas the case has a 440mAh battery unit. The brand claims that the device can offer up to 28 hours on a single charge with the case included when the ANC is turned off and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. The earbuds on themselves are capable of offering 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours without ANC.

It takes about 2 hours to fully charge the device and it makes use of a Type-C Port. Some other notable features that come with Oppo Enco Air2 Pro include Enco Live Bass tuning, IP54 dust and water resistance rating, and interchangeable ear tips. The device will go head-to-head with Realme Buds Air 3 which was recently introduced in the Indian market.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Price

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 3,499 and will be available for sale in Grey and White colour options. The company is yet to reveal the sale date and availability of the product.