iQOO U5x Budget Smartphone is Here – Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has introduced a new U-series smartphone in China. The brand has unveiled its iQOO U5x as the new budget 4G smartphone in the country. As far as the design of the handset is considered, iQOO U5x has a lot of similarities to the company’s own iQOO Z6 5G as well Vivo T1 5G which have been recently launched in India. The device features a polycarbonate body and the brand is offering it in two colour options. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the new smartphone.

Specifications for iQOO U5x

iQOO U5x has been launched with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera. The display offers an HD+ resolution of 720x1600pixels. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is 89%, thanks to its slightly thicker chin. The smartphone offers the industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

iQOO U5x is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be further expanded via an external microSD card. The smartphone features an AI face unlock along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Talking about the camera specification of the device, iQOO U5x features a rectangular camera module at the back which houses a dual-camera setup. The smartphone has a 13MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie camera housed in waterdrop notch style at the centre. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for only 10W charging via a micro-USB port. iQOO U5x runs on Android 11 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS on top.

Price Details for iQOO U5x

iQOO U5x has been introduced in China with two storage options. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at CNY 849 which is about Rs 10,200. The other model with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage costs CNY 1,049 which is roughly around Rs 12,600. The phone arrives in two colour options – Polar Blue and Star Black.