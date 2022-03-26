iPhone 14 Series Might be Much Different than Any iPhone Series Until Now

In September this year, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally. Every time a new iPhone series arrives, users get to see a new generation SoC. With the iPhone 11 series, it was A13 Bionic, iPhone 12 series it was A14 Bionic, and the iPhone 13 series came powered by the A15 Bionic.

The common thing about all of these iPhone series was that all of them were powered by the same SoC if they were in the same series. For example, whether it is top of the line iPhone 13 Pro Max or the iPhone 13 mini, both were powered by the exact same A15 Bionic. But this time around, Apple is going to create a major difference between the normal models and the Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature More Powerful Chips

Note that nothing is confirmed and set in stone; all of these are based on leaks and rumours. According to the leaks, the iPhone 14 series will feature four devices — iPhone 14, iPhone Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Pro models will be powered by the A16 Bionic, but the normal models which are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, will carry A15 Bionic.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 might be priced the same as the iPhone 13 right now, but the ‘Max’ models might be $100 more expensive, said a 91Mobiles report. It isn’t like A15 Bionic is slow or outdated. But in front of the A16 Bionic SoC’s, the normal models might look a little weak.

Nonetheless, iPhone 14 series is expected to bring a lot of new features to the table. First of all, we might finally see Apple ditching the notch and accepting the punch-hole cutout system that other Android companies have been doing so for a very long time. In addition to that, all the iPhone 14 models might support 120Hz refresh rate support.