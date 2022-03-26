iPhone SE 2 Gets Big Price Cut, Should You Buy

The iPhone SE 2 has got another price cut in India. The smartphone is listed at a discounted price in Flipkart. While the more powerful iPhone SE 3 is already out, the iPhone SE 2 can be a good buy for budget-conscious people looking to get their hands on an iPhone.

The iPhone SE 2 is currently listed at a starting price of Rs 25,999 (64GB) in Flipkart and is out of stock. However, just by paying a little more, you can get the 128GB variant for Rs 27,999 (Red). Upon exchange, users can get the price of the smartphone further down. There’s also a Rs 1,000 cashback on using Citi Bank credit and debit cards. Then there’s also a 256GB variant which is available for Rs 44,999.

Is It Worth Buying iPhone SE 2 at a Discounted Price

The iPhone SE 2 is currently available at a discounted price on Flipkart. But the question is, is it worth it?

The answer is simple; it depends from person to person. So let’s talk about who should buy this smartphone.

Since it is powered by the A13 Bionic, it is not a weak smartphone. Yes, but the camera isn’t the best in class compared to other mid-range devices available in the market today. It is an iPhone that is built for people who aren’t using smartphones very heavily.

There were many reports which said that the iPhone SE 2 had an under-clocked A13 Bionic SoC. But nothing was confirmed by Apple regarding this. In a true sense, this is the iPhone a user can go for if he/she only wants to use the smartphone for mainly voice calling purposes. It is not a device made for high-quality visuals and a great multimedia experience.

It has a very small 4.7-inch Retina HD display and might feel a little outdated today. There’s also the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 12 series available at more affordable costs than the current flagship — iPhone 13 series.