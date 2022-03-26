Realme GT Neo 3 Gets BIS Certification, Speculations Suggest April or May Launch in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had just launched its Realme GT Neo 3 on March 22 in China as the world’s fastest charging phone. The latest premium from Realme is now reportedly arriving in India as well as Malaysia. Realme GT Neo 3 is the company’s latest addition to the GT series lineup and according to a tip has now been cleared at the certification sites in India and Malaysia. Let’s find out more.

The tweet was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav which showcases the certification for the Realme GT Neo 3 at the BIS and SIRIM certification sites. BIS is the Indian certification site which stands for Bureau of Indian Standards whereas the latter stands for Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia. According to the tipster the handset might arrive in late April or early May which makes a lot of sense as the Chinese smartphones generally take a month or two to arrive globally after the domestic launch.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specs

Realme GT Neo 3 arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400pixels. The device has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera and the display supports 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and features 256GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The secondary cameras in the device include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the company’s latest 150W fast charging support. However, the smartphone will also have a variant that will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. In addition to this, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.