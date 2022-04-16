Infinix Hot 11 2022 vs Realme C31: Which is the Best Budget Smartphone For You

The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix launched the 2022 version of its popular Infinix Hot 11 smartphone in India yesterday. This budget smartphone from the company competes with a number of other handsets in the market. One of them is Realme C31 which was launched in India on March 31 as a super budget device as well. Both devices feature a Unisoc chipset and have very similar pricing. If you’re looking to buy a budget smartphone, here’s a comparison between the newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 and Realme C31 which might actually be the best budget options available in the market.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 vs Realme C31: Display

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 arrives with a display featuring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 89.5% screen to body ratio, 550nits brightness, and 114% sRGB colour gamut. The device only supports the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Realme C31 on the other hand features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600x720pixels along with 400nits of brightness, 88.5% screen to body ratio and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 vs Realme C31: Processors and Operating System

Infinix Hot 11 2022 is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T610 paired with Mali G52 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 runs on the Android 11 operating system with XOS 7.6 on top of it.

Realme C31 is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The processor on the device is paired with Mali-G57 GPU. Realme C31 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top of it.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 vs Realme C31: Camera Specifications and Battery

Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. The handset also features an 8MP selfie shooter at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

Realme C31 has a triple-camera system at the rear with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an unspecified monochrome sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5MP camera at the front. Realme C31 packs a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support as well.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 vs Realme C31: Price

Infinix Hot 11 2022 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 8,999 for its single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

On the other hand, the Realme C31 has been launched in India in two memory variants —

a) 3GB+32GB for Rs 8,999

b) 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999.